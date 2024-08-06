Tracking devices to be installed in fishing boats

Vijayawada: Fisheries department secretary Babu A has said the fisheries department will install satellite communications and tracking devices to the fishing boats that venture into the sea for fishing.

He said the devices will be installed with the cooperation of ISRO and will be very useful to the fishermen.

Babu on Monday participated in the Collectors conference conducted by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the AP Secretariat at Velagapudi.

Speaking on the occasion, the fisheries secretary said communication and tracking devices will be useful to the fishermen to identify where fish are available in the sea and it will help them catch the fish easily.

He said the movement of boats in the sea can also be tracked with the installation of communication and tracking devices. He said these devices will be very useful during cyclones and other disasters.

He said 4,500 devices will be installed in the next three months and later the devices will be installed to other boats in a phased manner.

Referring to aqua cultivation, Babu said Andhra Pradesh ranks first in the country in aqua production and the AP government is planning for 15 per cent growth in aqua sector. He said 10 fishing harbours will be constructed in the State and asked the Collectors to look into the matter. He said an aqua park will be set up at Bapatla.