Traffic diverted in Vijayawada city amid inauguration of Benz Circle Flyover-2 today

The Vijayawada Police Commissioner TK Rana said that traffic restrictions were being imposed in the city on Thursday, the 17th of this month, ahead of the inauguration of the Benz Circle Flyover-2 and a public meeting at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. The newly constructed flyover will be inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



The leaders will then address a public meeting at the stadium. In this context, the traffic is being diverted from 6 am to 2 pm. It was clarified that no vehicles would be allowed on the port road until the restrictions were lifted.

According to the traffic restrictions imposed, lorries and heavy vehicles plying from Chennai to Visakhapatnam will ply through Ongole, Trovagunta, Chirala, Bapatla, Repalle, Avanigadda, Palmeru, Gudivada, and Hanuman junctions while the heavy vehicles going from Chennai to Hyderabad would pass through Medarametla, Piduguralla, Dachepalli, and Nakirekal. The police commissioner said lorries and heavy vehicles going from Eluru to Hyderabad would have to pass through Hanuman Junction, Nuzividu, Mylavaram, G. Kondur, and Ibrahimpatnam.

Meanwhile, cars and other vehicles traveling from Guntur to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad will be allowed on the Kanakadurga flyover. These vehicles will reach the city via Prakasam Barrage and from there on the highway to Hyderabad and from Eluru road to Visakhapatnam via Ramavarappadu.

Vehicles coming from Eluru to Pandit Nehru Bus Stand should use the Ramavarappadu ring road, Eluru Road and Police Control. Vehicles going from Pandit Nehru Bus Stand to Machilipatnam should use Eluru Road, Ramavarappadu Ring road, Enikepadu, and Thadigadapa 100 feet road.

The city buses plying from Benz Circle to RTC Bus Stand via Bandar Road will be diverted to Ramesh Hospital, Ramavarappadu Ring road, Eluru Road, and Police Control Room Route. Commissioner of Police TK Rana on the occasion asked the people to co-operate so that traffic problems do not arise during the inauguration of the new flyover.