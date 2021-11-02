Trained youth force will put India on rapid growth track : Venkaiah Naidu

Vijayawada: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said India will get rapid development, if youth force is properly used in the country. He said 65 per cent of India's population is below 35 years of age and 50 per cent below 20 years of age. Venkaiah interacted with the youth at the Swarna Bharati Trust in Atkuru village of Ungutur mandal. He presented the certificates to the youth who got skill development training. While interacting with the youth, Venkaiah Naidu said luckily India has the biggest youth force in the world and felt it should be utilised for the development of the nation.

He said skill plays an important role in facing challenges and hoped that the youth would develop by honing their skills. Swarna Bharat Trust is working with the objective of developing skills among the youth with a focus on the development of rural India, he said and added that reputed institutes are providing free training to the youth at the trust. Doing work sincerely is patriotism, he said and exhorted the youth to cultivate the habit of discipline, punctuality, faith and honesty. He said that it is very important to set a goal at a time. He stated that one should not forget his teachers who taught human values, mother, motherland and mother tongue. He said the Indian traditional joint family system was an ideal for the world and it was our tradition to respect the elders. He felt that everyone should be proud to speak in his or her mother tongue.

He said that it is not wrong to learn languages like Hindi and English and pointed out that one must not ignore his or her mother tongue. The Vice President said that education in the mother tongue shall not be an interruption to development and reminded that the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court have pursued their school education in mother tongue.

The Vice-President suggested the youth that exercise and yoga should be a part of daily life. In addition to skill development, there needs to be good health in life to move forward. Venkaiah Naidu said that meditation and spiritual contemplation should be practiced for peace of mind along with doing exercise regularly. He handed over certificates to students. Swarna Bharati Trust chairman Kamineni Srinivas, management staff, faculty and trainees attended the event.