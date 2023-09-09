Undertake development work, MLA Malladi appeals to SCR GM

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Planning Board Vice-Chairman and Central MLA Malladi Vishnu discussed about the development needed to be undertaken in Vijayawada, with South Central Railway General Manager Arun Jain in Secunderabad, according to a communiqué from the MLA office here on Friday.

It may be recalled that Rajya Sabha Member Ayodhya Rami Reddy had already taken to the notice of the Union Minister for Railways of the development works to be undertaken in the city.

Malladi Vishnu appealed to the SCR GM to construct railway-over-bridges and under-bridges at various places in the city and surrounding areas keeping in view the growing population of the city. “People in general and employees and students in particular are facing severe inconvenience at the level crossings every day,” he pointed out.

Railway-over-bridges at km 434/20-22 and at km 5/6-7 both at Gunadala, one each at Madhura Nagar dall mill and Rajarajeswari Pet are needed to be undertaken. He underlined the importance of a railway over bridge at Vambay colony railway track.

A Box road at Ajit Singh Nagar-Ramakrishnapuram road under bridge is also needed.

The MLA said that the people are facing inconvenience due to the closure of railway gate at Srinagar colony. He appealed to the officials to take initiative to find solution to the problem.

There is no railway permission to construct a road and underground drainage and water supply line at the railway underpass at Ramakrishnapuram-Devinagar causing problems to people. MLA Vishnu appealed to the officials to grant permission immediately. Permission was also needed for linking the underground drainage lines to the sewage treatment plant at Ajit Singh Nagar. The railway permission was also sought to improve the drainage system along the railway track at Basavataraka Nagar and Ramakrishnapuram.

The MLA said that the general manger favourably responded to the memorandum. Executive engineer Srinivas and other railway officials were also present.