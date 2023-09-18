Union minister launches Vishwakarma Yojana

Vijayawada: Union Minister of State for Fertilizers, Chemicals and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba on Sunday launched PM Vishwakarma scheme in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Khuba said the Union government had allocated Rs 13,000 crore for the implementation of Vishwakarma Yojana in the country to help the artisans and craftsmen.

He said bank loans would be sanctioned from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh to the artisans for their economic development, marketing and business promotion. The scheme, he said, will benefit 35 lakh artisans in the country and will propel the artisans into self-sufficiency and their economic development.

BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said the Central government is implementing Ayushman Bhava scheme to provide medical and health services to the people. She said the BJP will take up welfare schemes and participate in social service activities till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.



Purandeswari said she was very happy that birthday celebrations of PM Narendra Modi and Vishwakarma Yojana launching are held on the same day. Later talking to the reporters on the sidelines of the function, Purandeswari when asked about the announcement by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s decision to have poll alliance with the TDP, she said soon Pawan Kalyan would be meeting the BJP high command and explain his position. The party high command would discuss the same with the state unit and a decision would be taken later.

Refuting that the BJP was silent on the arrest of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, she said, it was the BJP which reacted first.