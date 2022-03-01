  • Menu
Union Minister S Jaishankar writes letter to CM YS Jagan on Helplines
Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stating that the Ministry of External Affairs has set up a helpline as the government has been getting anxious enquiries from families of students stranded in Ukraine.

Vijayawada: Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stating that the Ministry of External Affairs has set up a helpline as the government has been getting anxious enquiries from families of students stranded in Ukraine. The toll free helpline number: 1800118797/9111-23012113/23014104/23017905.

The Union Minister stated that separate helplines were set up at Romania:[email protected] /40732124309/771632567/745161631/740528123. Poland:[email protected] 48225400000/795850877/792712511. Hungary: Whatsapp 36308517373, 36 308517373/13257742/13257743. Slovakia: [email protected] 421252631377/252962916/951697560.

The letter stated that if there are particular concerns, the CM's office can contact [email protected] or [email protected] whats app Nu: 919871288796 or229322. All the enquiries will be attended to by Team MeA representatives on the ground.

