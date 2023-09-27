  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Union Minister visits Durga temple

Union Minister visits Durga temple
x
Highlights

Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday.

Vijayawada: Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday.

He along with some officials visited the temple and offered special pujas to the Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga.

In view of his arrival, the temple authorities made special arrangements and gave a warm welcome as per temple tradition. Temple Trust Board Chairman Kartnati Rambabu welcomed him. After having the darshan, the Union Minister was offered Vedasirvachanam and Prasadams by the priests.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X