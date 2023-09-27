Union Minister visits Durga temple

Vijayawada: Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday.



He along with some officials visited the temple and offered special pujas to the Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga.

In view of his arrival, the temple authorities made special arrangements and gave a warm welcome as per temple tradition. Temple Trust Board Chairman Kartnati Rambabu welcomed him. After having the darshan, the Union Minister was offered Vedasirvachanam and Prasadams by the priests.