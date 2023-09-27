Live
- 50% of workers likely to permanently shift to hybrid work globally
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari reiterates Naidu has not done anything wrong, says worked for people
- Karimnagar DCCB bags national awards
- Govt releases Rs 87 crore to Nalgonda Municipality
- GRT Jewellers brings back Bangle Mela
- Tri-Commissionerates keeps all arrangements in place for Ganesh immersions
- LG unveils OLEDC3X smart TV in Hyderabad
- World Tourism Day event held
- GHMC makes all arrangements for smooth conduct on Ganesh immersions in city
- Gita Gopinath meets Andhra students at IMF
Just In
Union Minister visits Durga temple
Highlights
Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday.
Vijayawada: Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday.
He along with some officials visited the temple and offered special pujas to the Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga.
In view of his arrival, the temple authorities made special arrangements and gave a warm welcome as per temple tradition. Temple Trust Board Chairman Kartnati Rambabu welcomed him. After having the darshan, the Union Minister was offered Vedasirvachanam and Prasadams by the priests.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS