UP Formation Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer was the chief guest at the State Formation Day celebrations of Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan under ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme, here on Friday.

The Governor greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, who are celebrating their State Foundation Day on Friday and Sunday, respectively and said that Uttar Pradesh is one of the most ancient cradles of Indian culture and the roots of Indian culture and heritage can be traced in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the landlocked area of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are endowed with nature’s munificence, and it is a land of spellbinding

beauty and boasts of a multifaced cultural heritage. The programme commenced with a classical dance performed by Amrutha Sri Ruhika, group

song by students of NID, Vijayawada, folk dance performances by other students. Joint Secretary to Governor PS Suryaprakash and other officers and staff members attended the programme.