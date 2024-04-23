Vasantha Krishna Prasad files papers

Vijayawada: TDP leader and Mylavaram Assembly constituency NDA candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad filed the nomination on Monday.

Vijayawada Lok Sabha TDP candidate Kesineni Sainath alias Chinni, former MLA Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and other leaders participated in a rally organized in Mylavaram before filing of the nomination papers.

Vasantha Krishna Prasad had been campaigning extensively in the constituency. He is facing YSRCP candidate S Tirumala Yadav. Krishna Prasad is the sitting MLA and was elected in 2019 on behalf of YSRCP and recently he joined the TDP.