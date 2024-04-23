Live
- Manyam district stands first in SSC
- Asad goes full throttle in campaigning as other contenders lack sting in drive
- ACB finds crores worth assets from arrested sub-registrar Taslima
- Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 Event: Livestream, Expected Announcements, and More
- Sweet tidings for the elderly population
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Develops File Sharing Without Internet
- Sharad Pawar Warns Of Emergence Of "New Putin" In India, Criticizes PM Modi's Governance Approach
- Hyd Congress pick delay leads to clamouring by many for seat
- Airtel unveils affordable International Roaming packs for customers travelling abroad
- Young woman ends life after parents gets her married off denying further education
Just In
Vasantha Krishna Prasad files papers
Highlights
TDP leader and Mylavaram Assembly constituency NDA candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad filed the nomination on Monday.
Vijayawada: TDP leader and Mylavaram Assembly constituency NDA candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad filed the nomination on Monday.
Vijayawada Lok Sabha TDP candidate Kesineni Sainath alias Chinni, former MLA Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and other leaders participated in a rally organized in Mylavaram before filing of the nomination papers.
Vasantha Krishna Prasad had been campaigning extensively in the constituency. He is facing YSRCP candidate S Tirumala Yadav. Krishna Prasad is the sitting MLA and was elected in 2019 on behalf of YSRCP and recently he joined the TDP.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS