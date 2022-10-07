Vehicles main reason for noise pollution in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (NTR District): Noise pollution has been increasing at an alarming rate in Vijayawada. This ambient noise pollution levels are crossing above 90 decibels in some areas in the city causing various health problems like blood pressure, cardio and neurological diseases among the public.



As per the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Vijayawada city witnessed maximum 96.2 decibels of noise pollution in last month, which is 30% extra compared to permissible noise levels in India. Experts say that the main reason behind such magnification in noise pollution is vehicular traffic. According to AP Transport Department, there are over 17.50 lakh vehicles in NTR (erstwhile Krishna) district. Besides, everyday thousands of vehicles including passenger and freight vehicles pass through the city as it has Chennai-Kolkata national highway and Machilipatnam- Pune (Hyderabad) highway.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, optimal permissible noise levels in commercial areas is 65 decibels during the day and 55 decibels at night. In residential areas, it is 55 decibels during daytime and 45 decibels during night. In sensitive areas, it is 50 and 40 decibels during day and night respectively. Conversely, in and around Vijayawada city the noise level crossed standard levels during day and night.

APPCB Vijayawada zone has been monitoring pollution levels in the city manually. For this, the APPCB has arranged nine monitoring stations at nine places in Vijayawada area such as Benz Circle, Auto Nagar, Police Control Room, IMA Hall, Terrace of Zonal offices - APPCB, Yenamalakuduru, VR Sidhartha Engineering College- Kanuru, NTR Veterinary college of Sciences -Gannavaram and APIIC – Industrial area - Kondapalli. Whereas, noise pollution level in these areas also increased with each day. Yanamalakuduru area registered 70.8 decibels, Kanuru area maximum 63.9 decibels and Gannavaram area recorded 83.4 decibels noise. The commercial area Benz Circle recorded 96.2 decibels, Auto Nagar area, which is the noted for small industries, recorded 94.3 decibels, Police Control Room area registered 90.5 decibels, IMA Hall limits registered 90.9 decibels, APPCB office limits recorded 85.8 decibels and Kondapalli recorded 86.7 decibels of noise. All the commercial areas have been registering skyrocketing noise levels every day.

In view of this, the citizens wanted the officials to take necessary steps to reduce noise pollution. K Vishnu, a resident near Patamata, said that he was facing many health consequences due to noise pollution. He said, "I always get severe headache due to the high pitch of honking of vehicles whenever I reach Benz Circle."

Actually, CPCB has drafted some restrictions to inhibit the noise pollution and the State Pollution Control Board and respective civic bodies should take actions as per it.