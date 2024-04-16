Velagapudi: Expedite probe into attack on CM, CEO to police

Secretariat (Velagapudi) : Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena instructed commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata and inspector general of police Ravi Prakash to expedite the investigation into the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The commissioner of police and inspector general met the CEO in his chambers here on Monday where the CEO reviewed the antecedents of the incidents.

It may be recalled that the incident occurred when the Chief Minister was addressing people as part of Memantha Siddham programme at Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Saturday night.

The CEO enquired with the police officials how the accused could hurl a stone in spite of the full security arrangements for the Chief Minister at the place of offence. The CEO also asked the police officials about the information they extracted from some of the accused who were taken into custody.

Meena asked the police officials to take stringent security measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents to other VIPs during the electioneering programme. Earlier, the commissioner of police informed the chief electoral officer on the progress of investigation into the incident.