Verse drama writer Krishna felicitated

Vijayawada (NTR district): Samatha Seva Samstha organised a cultural programme at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College here on Monday. On this occasion, a noted artiste, writer and director Dr PVN Krishna was felicitated and honoured with 'Gandapenderam'.





Dr PVN Krishna is a verse drama writer and made many verse dramas like 'Pridhvi raj' 'Usha parinayam', 'Paandava udyoga vijayalu' and recently produced 'Swatantra Sangram' in two parts with 70 artistes and technicians. This drama had received appreciation from all sections of the public. The Samatha recognised his selfless service to the verse drama.





Speaking on this occasion, MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan observed that drama should be protected and lauded the services of Krishna. Former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad appreciated Krishna for his services to the verse drama.





APIDC Chairperson Bandi Punyaseela, corporators Md Rehana Naheed, B Vijayakumar, Seeramsetty Purnachanda Rao, Chinta Sambaiah and B Kotireddy were also honoured. Golla Narayana Rao, Koganti Satyanarayana, Bobbillapati Gopalakrishna and others participated in the programme.





Earlier, a scene from Pandava udyoga Vijayalu was performed by P Sai, Kudurthi Venkata Krishna and P Ranga Rao. PVN Krishna impressed as Duryodhana in the Mayasabha scene and received claps from the audience for his rich voice and modulation.



