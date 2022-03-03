Vijayawada: 1,700 students get free spectacles at health camp

Vijayawada: Two-day free health and eye check-up camp for students was held at Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Municipal Corporation High School here on Wednesday. BGL Gas has organised the camp as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Indrajeet Mukherjee, representative of Bhagyanagar Gas inaugurated the health camp, while 33rd division corporator Sarvani Murthy, High School Headmaster S Srinivasa Rao, BGL Gas office in-charge V Srinivasa Murthy and project coordinator of National Youth Foundation Abhishek Singh attended the programme.

BGL Gas also conducted another free health and eye check-up camp for children at Care and Share Municipal Corporation Higher Secondary School at RR Peta in Vijayawada. RR Peta corporator Eswar Raju, Care and Share Municipal Corporation Head Master M Srinivasa rao, BGL officer V Srinivasa Murthy and Project Coordinators of the National Youth Foundation also participated.

Free consultation for eye, ENT, general health and BMI was held and masks and refreshments were distributed to every student. Also, free investigations like blood sugar, blood pressure were provided for school teachers.

Approximately more than 1,700 students were screened in the camp and over 150 students were identified for refractive errors, who received free spectacles.

The team of specialists including Dr Amit Anand, Dr. Anshu, Shivangi Mishra (ENT consultation) Anshika, Manisha (Optometrist) Kajol, Siddharth Diwakar and Abhinay and other team members were also present.