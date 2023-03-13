Vijayawada: 181 cases booked against traffic violators

Vijayawada (NTR district): The Vijayawada police have embarked on a special drive against the motorcyclists, who drive the vehicles by flouting traffic rules such as triple riding, driving without license etc. As part of this special drive, city police registered 181 cases on Sunday and conducted counselling at Vijayawada Traffic police office in Vyas Complex to the parents of the minors as well as motorcyclists, who have been caught during the special drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Traffic ACP R Ramachandra Rao said that following the orders of Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, they have been conducting special drives in the city limits to prevent accidents. He said that the police were registering cases under the Motor Vehicle Act against the rule breakers. During the meeting, the motorcyclists were briefed about the rules regarding traffic and motor vehicle act. They were also administered a pledge not to make these mistakes in future.