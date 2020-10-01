Vijayawada: 1,868 Anganwadi centres to get kitchen gardens

Vijayawada: A total of 1868 Anganwadi centres, which have own buildings in Krishna district, will be provided with nutri-gardens and kitchen gardens, said District Collector Md Imtiaz on Wednesday.



He said nutri-gardens and kitchen gardens will be set up to create awareness on the importance of the nutritious food to the women and children. He said the vegetables and leaves play important role in increasing the immunity in the people.

The Collector participated in 'Poshana' programme concluding ceremony at the district office of the Woman and child welfare department in Kanuru.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said the State government is implementing the YSR Sampoorna Poshana programme to give good health to the women and children in the state. As part of it, Sampoorna Poshana is implementing to 2.16 lakh women through 3812 Anganwadi centres in Krishna district with Rs 70 crore per annum.

He said 1,07,778 children in the age group of seven months to three years, 59,456 children in the age group of three years to six years are benefitted under the scheme. Besides, 28,168 pregnant women and 21,501 lactating mothers are benefitted in the district under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme.

He said initially kitchen gardens and nutri-gardens will be set up by October 2 in 893 Anganwadi centres, which have own buildings. He said the nutritional food is distributed to the pregnant women, lactating mothers and children to avoid the problem of anaemia in the state.

He said the staff working in the Anganwadi centres played the role of mother during the Corona pandemic time and recalled the Woman and child welfare department last year won two national awards under the Poshan Abhiyan scheme.

He called upon the staff working in the Anganwadis to play important role to eliminate social evils, child marriages in society.

Joint Collector L Sivasankar explained the importance of nutritional food and suggested that the Anganwadi centres have to work in coordination with the agriculture and horticulture departments to grow vegetables.

ICDS project director K Umarani and others participated in the programme.