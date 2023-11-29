Live
- Telangana Teachers’ Sangam files writ in HC seeking direction to EC to issue postal ballots
- Give a chance to Cong to see real development: Yashaswini
- KCR will certainly score a hat-trick win: KTR
- Arrangements at place for Assembly polling
- Charlie Munger, closest aide of Warren Buffet, dies at 99
- Jagan brought equality with Jagananna colonies: Rajini
- Five Indian States On High Alert As China's Respiratory Illness Surge Sparks Preparedness Review
- Vijayawada: Call to protect panchayat raj system
- Vice President Of Karnataka State Contractors' Association Passes Away Amidst Allegations Of Political Vendetta And Financial Scandal
- Google introduces .meme domain; Find details
Just In
Vijayawada: 2-yr-old recovers from acute leukemia with chemotherapy
Highlights
A two-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) after she suffered from persistent fever and breathlessness, recovered in three months with intensive chemotherapy.
Vijayawada: A two-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) after she suffered from persistent fever and breathlessness, recovered in three months with intensive chemotherapy.
Medical oncologist Dr Sai Krishna Kolluru at American Oncology Institute said that ALL can be particularly aggressive in young children and early intervention is essential. The journey to control the disease and achieve complete remission in the 2-year-old baby has been both challenging and heart warming. The doctor said that the disease was under control within one month of dedicated treatment and after three months the child had completed the treatment.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS