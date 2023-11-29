  • Menu
Vijayawada: 2-yr-old recovers from acute leukemia with chemotherapy

Vijayawada: A two-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) after she suffered from persistent fever and breathlessness, recovered in three months with intensive chemotherapy.

Medical oncologist Dr Sai Krishna Kolluru at American Oncology Institute said that ALL can be particularly aggressive in young children and early intervention is essential. The journey to control the disease and achieve complete remission in the 2-year-old baby has been both challenging and heart warming. The doctor said that the disease was under control within one month of dedicated treatment and after three months the child had completed the treatment.

