Vijayawada: 23 receive Dr YSR Life Time Achievement Awards

Vijayawada : Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement and Dr YSR Achievement Awards-2023 were presented to 27 individuals and institutions for their invaluable contribution to the fields of agriculture, arts and culture, Telugu language and literature, sports, medical and health, media and social service. The awards include 23 lifetime achievement awards and four achievement awards.

The presentation of the awards for the third consecutive year has coincided with the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day. Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave away the awards at a colourful function here on Wednesday. Dr YSR’s wife Y S Vijayamma also attended the programme as a guest.

Participating as a chief guest, Governor Abdul Nazeer said the awards are given to individuals who made significant contributions in various fields for betterment of lives of people. He said the awards are given in the name of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy who had introduced several welfare schemes for the benefit of different sections of people and won the hearts of Telugu people across the world.

Congratulating the awardees, the Governor narrated about various achievements of the State government and added that it was standing ahead in the country in growth rate.

Congratulating the awardees, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the State government has been following the tradition of felicitating meritorious individuals and institutions by presenting the Dr YSR Awards for their contribution in enriching and influencing the society in multiple ways.

He said the awards were instituted in memory of his father and former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy who was an embodiment of Telugu culture, pride and courage and who worked for the uplift of the poor and the villages.

“Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had changed the course of the State history in agriculture, education, medical and health and housing sectors,” he said, adding it is a matter of pride that several great persons who have carved a niche for themselves and enriched the society in their respective fields have won the awards.

The recipients have dedicated their lives for the development of agriculture, handlooms, folklore, drama, rationalism, service and other sectors, he observed. Describing the awardees as our national wealth, the Chief Minister said that social justice has been rendered in the selection of the recipients and wished them well.

In his opening remarks, GVD Krishna Mohan, Advisor to Government (Communications), said the selection of the awardees was done purely on merit and he thanked the Chief Minister for giving full liberty to the screening committee in the selection process.

While a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze figurine of Dr YSR, a memento, and a citation was presented to each of the recipients of Dr. YSR Lifetime Achievement Award, the recipients of Dr YSR Achievement Award was presented a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento, and a commendation letter. Earlier, I & PR Commissioner T Vijay Kumar Reddy welcomed the gathering.