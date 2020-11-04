Vijayawada: 25 CNG garbage collecting vehicles inaugurated

Vijayawada: Minister for Municipal and Urban Development Botcha Satynarayana inaugurated 25 CNG vehicles intended for door-to-door collection of garbage at a programme organised by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Wednesday.

The VMC purchased the vehicles at a cost of Rs 2 crore to lift the garbage from the municipal wards. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the VMC is implementing several programmes for the development and beautification of the city.

He stated that the VMC will have one vehicle for each ward and added that the state government is allocating grants for the development of Vijayawada city. He said dumping yard in Ajit Singh Nagar will be changed as beautiful park and works are underway in this regard. He praised the services of municipal commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, VMC staff and people's representatives of Vijayawada for securing good rank in the Swachh Bharat Mission at the national level. He appealed to the people of Vijayawada to cooperate with the municipal corporation to keep the city clean and green. Municipal commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh asserted that segregation of garbage is very important, and all denizens should cooperate with the VMC to make Vijayawada free from garbage.

Central Assembly constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu and others participated in the event.