Vijayawada: 3,000 police personnel drafted for bandobust

Vijayawada: Vijayawada city police are making elaborate arrangements for the nine-day Dasara celebrations to be held from October 7.

Over 3,000 police personnel are drafted for the bandobust duty in the city. Drones will be used for the surveillance and keep vigil on the traffic and security of the devotees.

Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu on Monday reviewed the police bandobust with the officials and other departments for the celebrations.

Later, he briefed the media on the elaborate arrangements being made for the Dasara celebrations. Police have set up information centres in different parts of the city to furnish information to the devotees, who come from other places.

Information centres will be set up near the control room, one town police station, Bhavanipuram police station, railway station, Pandit Nehru Bus station, Police Commissioner office and State guest house.

Besides, two control rooms will be set up at the Model Guest House near Prakasam Barrage and the office of the Police Commissioner for monitoring the bandobust, traffic and protection of devotees.

Adequate police force will be deployed in sensitive areas like railway station, bus station and other public places as there is a scope for the robberies and other offences during the celebrations.

The temple administration decided to permit only 10,000 devotees per day for the Darshan into the temple atop Indrakeeladri.

Maintenance of queue lines is a very big task for the city police every year. As thousands of people stand in the queue line there is a scope for the stampede. In this backdrop, the police keep strict vigil on the queue lines to prevent any untoward incident. Three queue lines start at the Vinayaka temple junction and reach the temple passing via ghat road.

Children below 10 years of age and devotees above 60 years of age will not be allowed for the darshan as per the Covid norms. Besides, there is no permission for bathing in Krishna river. The devotees can take bath under showers arranged near the Prakasam barrage.

Commissioner of Police said elaborate arrangements are underway for the peaceful conduct of Dasara celebrations and added that vehicle parking stand will be arranged in different parts of the city and traffic will be diverted for nine days.