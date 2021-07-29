Top
Vijayawada: 40,000 women download Disha app in one mandal

Vijayawada: 40,000 women download Disha app in one mandal
Krishna SP Siddharth Kaushal, Kaikaluru MLA D Nageswara Rao releasing posters on Disha app in Kaikaluru on Wednesday

Expressing happiness on the downloading of Disha app by 40,000 women and girls in Kaikaluru mandal of Krishna district, the superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal urged the women, particularly the youth and students to download the Dishapp as it gives them protection.

Vijayawada: Expressing happiness on the downloading of Disha app by 40,000 women and girls in Kaikaluru mandal of Krishna district, the superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal urged the women, particularly the youth and students to download the Dishapp as it gives them protection.

He expressed concern over the increasing cases of crime against women. Superintendent of police participated in the awareness meeting conducted on Disha app at a local function hall in Kaikaluru. Local MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao, students, Mahila mitras, NGOs and others participated in the awareness programme. Speaking on the occasion, Kaushal said he was delighted to know that more than 40,000 women and students downloaded Disha app in Kaikaluru. He underlined the need to increase the number of people downloading the Disha app. MLA Nageswara Rao said the government enacted many laws for the protection of women and implementing many welfare schemes for them.

