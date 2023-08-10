Vijayawada: 611 beneficiaries receive Rs 4.95 crore

Vijayawada: VDistrict Collector S Dilli Rao said that the state government had introduced the YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa to help girl’s parents and prevent child marriages by encouraging the girls to get an education.

He distributed Rs 4.95 crore in financial aid to 611 beneficiaries of Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa schemes here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that for the first time in the country, the state government had introduced these schemes effectively to make the girl child continue their study instead of stopping their education citing no financial support.

He said that as many as 1,141 couples benefited with Rs 9.42 crore during three phases of these schemes in the district. He said that out of them, 490 beneficiaries belonged to BC, 115 Minorities, 454 SCs, 68 STs, 12 differently-abled, and 2 couples belonged to building construction workers’ families. He said that the state government is implementing Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, and other schemes to impart better education to all children in the state. Social Welfare Department Officer M Vijaya Bharathi, Gouse Mohiddin, Manoj Kothari, DRDA PD K Srinivasa Rao, and others were present.