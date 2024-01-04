Vijayawada: 68th railway week celebrated

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway celebrated 68th Railway Week divisional-level function at Railway Auditorium here on Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil was the chief guest. D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM (Infrastructure) and M Srikanth, ADRM (Operations) were the guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Narendra A Patil said that the Division has performed exceptionally well on the safety front without any major incidents and casualties during the previous financial year. He also said the Division earned Rs 5,311.98 crore during 2022-23 and achieved the freight loading of 34.35 million tonnes, which is 9.13 per cent higher than the last year. The DRM said that on the infrastructural front, 20 railway stations across Vijayawada Division are being developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to provide modern passenger amenities ensuring well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and signage for the guidance of passengers.

Narendra A Patil congratulated the 51 awardees for rendering exemplary services during 2022-23. He also said that these individual awardees represent the disciplined workforce of the entire Division and suggested every employee to work hard with dedication.

The DRM advised all the field staff to work in a coordinated and constructive manner to ensure safety of passengers by according top priority to safety and punctuality of train operations.

As many as 200 staff from across the Vijayawada Division along with the Branch officers attended the programme. M Anirudh, APO proposed a vote of thanks.