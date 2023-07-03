Vijayawada: 70,000 devotees worship Sakambari Devi

Vijayawada: A large number of pilgrims visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri and had darshan of the Goddess decorated as Shakambari Devi.

In view of the ongoing Shakambari festivities, thousands of devotees are thronging the temple from across the two Telugu States and performing special pujas. Shakambari festivities commenced on Saturday and will continue till Monday. As part of these three days celebrations, the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga adorned and worshipped as Sri Shakambari Devi. The main temple and its premises were embellished with vegetables and fruits.

Meanwhile, Sri Malleswara Swamy Temple, Sri Subrahmanyeswara Swamy temple and other temples, located atop Indrakeeladri, were also decorated colourfully with leafy vegetables, green vegetables and fruits.

According to Durga Temple authorities, on the second day of the celebration on Sunday, around 70,000 pilgrims visited the temple. Besides, many devotees who came here in groups offered sacred ‘Saare’ to the Goddess.

Hyderabad Bhagyanagar Sri Mahankali Jatara Bonalu Utsava Committee offered Bangaru Bonalu to Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. Every year this committee visits the temple and presents Bonalu to the presiding deity. Around 5,000 committee members visit the temple and have Goddess darshan after presenting their Bonalu.

On the second day, Saptasathi Parayanam, Mahavidya Parayanam, Moola Manthrahavanams, Mandapa puja, Harathi, Manthrapushpam, Suryopasana seva and other pujas were performed atop Indrakeeladri. Devotees offered a special Kadambam, which was made from vegetables as prasadam.

Deputy Speaker visits temple

Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy visited the temple and offered special puja. He was welcomed by Temple EO D Bhramaramba as per tradition. Later, he was given Vedasirvachanam and prasadam.

Meanwhile, AP Planning Commission Vice-Chairman and MLA Malladi Vishnu also visited the temple and offered Saree to Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. He offered Saare along with All India Brahmin Federation and Krishna District Brahmana Sangam representatives.

Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, EO D Bhramaramba gave him a warm welcome as per temple tradition.