Vijayawada: Adding of first Telugu inscription in fifth class syllabus hailed

Vijayawada: Toli Telugu Divve Telugu Mulala Adhyana Sangham (a literary association doing research on origin and development of Telugu language) president P Lakshmi Tulasi has hailed adding a lesson of first Telugu inscription writer Erikal Mutturaju in the fifth class syllabus of the Telugu textbook in the State.

Lakshmi Tulasi said Erikal Mutturaju made the first Telugu inscription in 575 AD in YSRCP Kadapa district and he was one of the first generation linguists, who worked on Telugu language.

Toli Telugu Divve Telugu Mulala Adhyana Sangham organised an event in a hotel here on Saturday to thank Chief Minister Y S jagan Mohan Reddy, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh and the officials of the Education Department for including a chapter of Mutturaju, who had tried to give a shape to Telugu language about 1500 years ago.

The event was organised to mark the Telugu language Day observed on Saturday. Lakshmi Tulasi said Mutturaju was a Chola dynasty king and stressed upon the need to create awareness among the present generation about the initial inscription in Telugu language.

Toli Telugu Divve Telugu Mulal Adhyana Sangham secretary PVLN Raju, Andhra Arts Academy secretary Golla Narayana and others participated in the event.