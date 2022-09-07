Vijayawada: AgriGold victims seek deposit payment by Dec 26

Vijayawada(NTR District): The AgriGold customers and agents' welfare association has demanded that the government must resolve the problems of AgriGold victims immediately and pay the deposits by December 26.

The association leaders alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to fulfil his promise on payment of deposits to the depositors.

The AgriGold victims staged a protest at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The association leaders have decided to submit representation to the people's representatives on September 15 and 16; to stage protests near the offices of Tahsildars on October 31; and to continue the agitation till the government resolves the issue of payment of deposits.

Addressing the gathering, AgriGold depositors and agents welfare association president Muppalla Nageswara Rao warned that CM Jagan would meet the same fate as TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, if he (Jagan) fails to address the long pending problem. He said AgriGold victims would conduct relay fast near the Collectorates in all the 26 districts across the State from November 28 to 30. He said agitation will be intensified, if the State government fails to pay deposits to the depositors. He questioned why the State government is not taking measures to sell the properties of AgriGold.

CPM State leader Ch Babu Rao, Lok Satta leader B Babji and others spoke on the occasion. Association general secretary V Tirupati Rao, president EV Naidu, deputy general secretary BV Chandrasekhara Rao and others explained the prolonged struggle of the association and the problems of the victims.

Earlier, a huge rally was taken out from CPI State office to Dharna Chowk here.