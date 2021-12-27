Vijayawada: All is fine except mosquito menace in Ayodhya Nagar

Vijayawada: Ayodhya Nagar, located between Budameru vantena and Kedareswara Pet, is one of the modern colonies developed in Vijayawada city. The colony achieved fast development with construction of infrastructure facilities like roads, side drains, UGD network and drinking water pipelines.

The colony became famous after Dattasai Peetham, including Sivalayam, Anjaneya Swamy temple and other temples, was constructed. Large number of devotees from different parts of the city visit the Dattasai Peetham.

Mostly government employees, traders and professionals have settled in the colony during the last three decades. Land prices shot up in the colony after the real boom started in 2009-10. Gradually, house site prices increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 and now the price is Rs 40,000 per square yard. Construction of apartments and group houses has also increased gradually in recent years, particularly after the State bifurcation. Commercial activity also increased in the colony with setting up of shops and a few offices.

Ayodhya Nagar is well connected with road and the south side of the colony has close connectivity to Kedareswara Pet. APSRTC bus services are at stone throwaway from the colony, providing easy access to students, employees and workers.

The VMC sanitary staff also active in door-to-door garbage collection and vehicles are used to lift the garbage from the colony to keep it clean.

Since the colony residents give priority to grow plants and trees, the colony developed greener during the last two decades.

Everything is ok for the colony residents except one problem. Residents living in the north side of the colony were facing mosquito menace as it is located near Budameru drain, which became breeding ground for mosquitoes. They also have to bear stink and filthy smell.





