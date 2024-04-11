Live
Just In
Vijayawada: All set for Eid-ul-Fitr celebration in AP today
- Mosques have been decorated and illuminated with colourful lights for the festival
- In Vijayawada, arrangements have been made for Ramzan Namaaz at various places
Vijayawada : Muslimsin Andhra Pradesh will celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) on Thursday after completing the 30 days of fasting.
The crescent was visible on Wednesday night in the state and priests have announced that Eid-ul-fitr will be celebrated in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. All mosques in the State have been decorated and illuminated with colourful lighting.
Special arrangements have been made at the mosques, Eidgahs and other open places for the mass prayers and Namaz on Thursday morning and priests will deliver sermon and explain the importance of Ramzan and donations to be made to mark the festival. The State government declared holiday on Thursday.
In Vijayawada, arrangements have been made for Ramzan Namaaz at IGMC Stadium, Gymkhana Grounds, Singh Nagar Eidgah, Chitti Nagar Eidgah, Kummaripalem Eidgah, Mana Garden Open place in Kanuru, Yanamalakuduru Eidgah, Gannavaram Eidgah, Sanath Nagar Eidgah and other places. Besides, Namaz will be held at mosques in various parts of Vijayawada on Thursday morning. Shopping has been completed by Wednesday night and arrangements have been made for making delicious Semia (Vermicelli) which is made of wheat, dry fruits and milk. Besides, Biryani and other varieties of dishes will be made and distributed to the neighbours, Hindu and Christian brothers, friends and well-wishers on the occasion of Holy Ramzan.