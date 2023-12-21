Vijayawada: ‘Ample opportunities for AP exporters to trade with Canada’

Vijayawada : Trade Commissioner of Canadian Trade Office at Hyderabad Vikram Jain, who visited AP chambers office here on Wednesday, said that there are ample opportunities for the exporters from Andhra Pradesh who are interested in exporting their products to Canada.

After interacting with the office-bearers and members of AP Chambers, Jain said that the Canadian Trade Office can connect Indian companies with Canadian companies to explore bilateral trade relations.

The office can also help Indian companies set up offices in Canada.

He suggested entrepreneurs from Andhra Pradesh to participate in different trade exhibitions in Canada to know about the opportunities for bilateral trade.

He stated that Canadian companies have investments up to USD 125 billion in India in various sectors like metro rail, highways, airports and others. “Canadian companies specialise in field technologies, farm equipment, engineering services, project management, traffic management, construction, solid waste management, enterprise data management, education and so on.

Entrepreneurs who are looking for partnerships in these areas can consider partnering with Canadian companies,” he said. The Canadian Trade Office in Hyderabad can facilitate trade relations between entrepreneurs from Andhra Pradesh and Canada, he said. AP Chambers’ members from sectors like Agri and Food Processing, Poultry, Engineering, Information Technology, Media, Real Estate and Construction participated in the interactive session.