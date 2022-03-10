Vijayawada: 'Amrita Bhoomi' film poster released

Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia released a poster of 'Amrita Bhoomi', a full-length feature film in Telugu with natural farming and farmers' suicides as the centre story, at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Explaining the idea behind the movie, producer and writer of the original story Dr D Parinaidu said that it is a message-oriented movie and aims to create awareness in the society on the ill-effects of farming with fertilisers and pesticides and how farming with high chemical content is having an impact on the mental growth of children. The movie also focuses on the issue of farmer suicides due to high cost of crop investments and crop losses. He said Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Tribal Welfare Pamula Pushpa Sreevani along with her husband Parikshit Raju played an important role in the movie.

Dr Parinaidu said the 'Amrita Bhoomi' movie was financially supported by Organic Farming Division of the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sadhikara Samithi and the cast included the then District Collector of Vizianagaram Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission chairman Dr Y Lakshmi Prasad, prominent Tollywood producer Thammareddi Bharadwaj and others with a message from T Vijayakumar, Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government on natural farming.

The writer further said that eminent folk singer late Vangapandu Prasada Rao wrote the story and songs for the movie and directed by Korukonda Brahmanandam. He thanked Sisodia for agreeing to release the movie poster.

Sisodia complimented Dr Parinaidu for his efforts in making a feature film with a message to the society.