Vijayawada: Anganwadi workers demand pay hike

Vijayawada : Anganwadi workers staged a protest at the Dharna Chowk here on Wednesday demanding the government to increase their wages, enhance budget allocation and implement the gratuity.

Several hundred Anganwadi workers participated in the dharna as part of the state wide protests. The Anganwadi workers demanded the government to pay Rs 5 lakh retirement benefits and pay 50 per cent of wages as pension after their retirement.

Anganwadi workers raised slogans against the policies of the State and Central governments and vowed to continue their struggle till their demands are met.

Anganwadi workers union leaders T Gajalakshmi, K Subbaravamma, N Ch Supraja, Ratan Kumari, B Yallarani and others addressed the dharna. They alleged the workload is increased due to the apps and demanded the government to increase retirement age to 62, to change the mini centres to the main centres where the population is more than 330. They asked the government to increase the menu charges of the YSR Sampurna Poshana, supply gas, release the pending rents of the Anganwadi centres and release the pending TA bills.