Vijayawada: APCC launches signature campaign against farm bills

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday launched signature campaign in the city against the farmers' laws brought by the NDA government at the Centre. They appealed to the people to sign the petition to be submitted to the President of India.

Later, addressing the party activists gathered at the Gandhi statue at Kaleswara Rao Market, Congress leaders said that the Central government is pursuing the anti-farmer policies while the state government was pursuing anti-Dalit policies. They severely condemned the anti-Dalit policies of the state government which caused arrest and the house arrest of the leaders of the Dalit associations.

APCC vice-president Janga Gautam said that the district judge Ramakrishna and former judge Sravan Kumar were illegally confined to the hotels by the police which was undemocratic.

He said that attacks and murders on Dalits have been on the rise in the Jagan administration. He said that there is no protection for Dalits in the Jagan government. The protection of Dalits enshrined in the Constitution is not being implemented in the State.

He came down heavily on the Police administration in the State which was completely politicised. He said that the weaker sections are suppressed further in the State with the help of the police.