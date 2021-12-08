Vijayawada: APCO, APCC collaborate to enhance handloom brand identity

Vijayawada: With an aim to enhance brand identity of handlooms, the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) and the Andhra Pradesh Craft Council (APCC) are taking initiative to enter into a mutual understanding.

Council secretary Ranjana and treasurer Jayasree, who had a special meeting with APCO chairman Chillapally Venkata Naga Mohan Rao and managing director Chadalwada Nagarani at the company headquarters on Tuesday, discussed the issue in depth and came to a preliminary understanding.

Speaking on the occasion, Chillapally said that the handloom industry is the second largest employment sector in the country after agriculture. "Continuous employment, especially in rural areas, would contribute to livelihoods, but in the current modern scenario there is a lack of adequate publicity for handlooms, awareness among youth or declining in the use of handloom textiles."

He said the APCO decided to work with the Andhra Pradesh Craft Council to overcome the situation. The council came forward voluntarily to provide its services.

Managing director Nagarani explained that the Craft Council is responsible for organising awareness seminars at various educational institutions as well as other organisations on the importance of handloom textiles and the benefits of consumption. The handloom sector has not been able to provide the range of garments required for the ideas and aspirations of the youth.

She explained that the two organisations will work together to introduce varieties with new designs required for this. She said that awareness seminars, group discussions and exhibitions will be organised to provide an opportunity for discussion on the handloom sector. Nagarani said the meeting also discussed issues like organising handloom exhibitions and setting up permanent outlets in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Calcutta and Ahmedabad.

Ranjana and Jayasree, representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Craft Council, said they will do their part to strengthen the handloom sector. They are confident that they will be able to convey the uniqueness and significance of the ancient traditional handloom textiles to the people through awareness seminars.

After the meeting, the Council members visited the APCO mega showroom in the headquarters premises to discuss different types of handloom textiles and how to add sophistication to them with minor modifications.