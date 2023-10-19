Vijayawada: APCRDA removes unauthorised layouts in Surampalli

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials on Wednesday removed unauthorised real estate layouts, which were laid at Surampalli of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district. Real estate business people laid out these ventures without obtaining permission from the APCRDA. As a result, the government as well as CRDA lost income through these unauthorised ventures.

In view of this, APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav directed the officials concerned to detach unauthorised layouts within the limits of the CRDA. As per the directions of the Commissioner, officials destroyed unauthorised layouts in Surampalli and they removed survey stones and internal roads with the help of excavators.

According to APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav, CRDA officials found two unauthorised layouts in survey numbers 126 (P), 134 (P), 137 (P), 140 (P), and 141 (P) at one place and another at survey number 308 (P). Also, he warned the real estate people that selling plots without obtaining permission from the APCRDA was a crime and that they were punishable.

Further, he suggested to people that they would lose if they purchased unauthorised plots in these layouts. Subsequently, he said that they would also be responsible for the actions. Meanwhile, he told the people that those who purchase the plots in the unauthorised layouts should not start any building construction.

The Commissioner made it clear that permissions would be given to the ventures that followed rules and regulations and provided infrastructure facilities such as roads, water supply, drainage and other amenities.