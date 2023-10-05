Vijayawada: APSRTC to run 5,500 special services for Dasara season

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 5,500 special bus services in Dasara festival season from October 13 and 26. In a press release on Wednesday, the corporation announced that normal fares will be collected from the passengers for the special services.

Lakhs of people travel to their native places and temples during the Dasara season. Keeping in view the demand from the passengers, the RTC every year operates special services. Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on October 22 and Navami on October 23. The RTC will operate special services to all districts in the state and to the cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru. A total of 2,700 services will be operated from October 13 to 22 and later 2,800 buses will be plied from October 23 to 26.

A total of 2,050 buses will be operated from Hyderabad, 440 buses from Bengaluru and 153 buses from Chennai. Besides, 480 buses from Vizag, 355 buses from Rajamahendravaram, 885 buses from Vijayawada and another 1,137 buses from various destinations of Andhra Pradesh will be operated.

RTC has decided to operate 885 buses to Vijayawada from various parts of the state for Dasara festival. Large number of devotees will visit Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada during the festival season.

The corporation announced 10 per cent concession to the passengers who made advance reservation for two-way journey. It will arrange call centres in Hyderabad and other places for the convenience of passengers travelling RTC buses.