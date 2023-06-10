Vijayawada: Arrack brewers get decent livelihood

Vijayawada: The NTR district police have provided alternative employment opportunities to the families of arrack brewers with the support of DRDA.

At the behest of NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, SEB district Enforcement Officer KV Rama Krishna Prasad and DRDA PD K Srinivasa Rao distributed sewing machines, curry point materials, embroidery machines and other alternative provisions to the 57 families, who abandoned the brewing illicit arrack.

On Friday, Gurajala Prasad of Mylavaram was given Rs 50,000 for sheep farming. Besides, Dharavath Baddu of Rudravaram will be offered Rs 10,00,000 loan for purchasing a tractor with 35 per cent subsidy and Vamsi Krishna will also be offered Rs 4,00,000 for establishing a lab.

Speaking on the occasion, SEB district Enforcement Officer Rama Krishna Prasad said they would ensure employment opportunities to the eligible with the help of DRDA. He further said that the police are conducting raids on arrack brewers often to make the district an arrack-free district.

Claiming that they controlled illicit liquor brewing in the district, he appealed to the public to give support and information to make the district an illicit liquor-free district.

SEB Mylavaram Assistant Superintendent S Srinivasa Rao, APM Srinivasa Rao, CI P Girija, SI G Anil and others attended the programme.