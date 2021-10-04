Vijayawada: Arrangements underway for Dasara celebrations at Kanaka Durga temple

Vijayawada: The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple administration has hastened the preparations for the nine-day annual Dasara celebrations starting from October 7 at Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri hill.

Efforts are being made for the hassle-free darshan and queue lines are being arranged from Vinayaka temple junction on Canal road. Barricading works and waterproof roof top arrangements will be completed soon. Besides, lighting arrangements are also underway for the nine-day festivities to be held till October 15.

Temple authorities said that around Rs 1.34 crore will be spent on making necessary arrangements such as tents, queues, transportation, lighting and the decoration of temple and 'Hamsa Vahanam'.

Temple priests will take out the Utsav Vigrahams (processional deities) of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy for 'Nadi Viharam' (celestial boat ride) on the Krishna on the concluding day of the festivities.

One queue line will be for the Rs100 ticket, another one for Rs300, and third one will be for free darshan of devotees. Besides, two separate lines will be arranged near Om turning point for senior citizens and VIPs.

According to the temple executive officer D Bhramaramba and Temple Trust Board chairman Pyla Somi Naidu, only 10,000 devotees will be allowed per day on a time slot basis in the wake of Covid.

The chairman and EO informed the media that bathing in River Krishna is prohibited and authorities have provided 300 shower bath facilities at Seethamma Vari paadaalu for the convenience of devotees. They said 150 additional sanitary workers will be drafted for the duty in addition to the existing 160 employees.

In addition to 156 CC cameras, 20 additional cameras will be fixed to keep vigil during the nine-day celebrations. Cultural programmes and Nagara Utsavam will not be held this year too due to Covid pandemic.

All queue will be sanitised three times a day and steps will be taken up to maintain physical distance in the lines and on the temple premises.