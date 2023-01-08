Vijayawada: Atheists meet expresses concern over growing fundamentalism

Vijayawada (NTR District): The two-day international conference on Secular Thought and Social Action organised at the Atheist Centre here on Sunday called upon people to strengthen critical thinking, free inquiry and scientific temper in line with the Indian Constitution.

Addressing the valedictory function of the conference, Atheist Centre Director Dr G Samaram appealed to the people to uphold the rights and intrinsic values of individuals, regardless of sex, gender, nationality, religion, caste, creed, race or tribe.

The conference was organised recognising the invaluable contribution made by Gora and Saraswathi Gora for the nation building and the international movement on their 120th and 110th birth year celebrations respectively. Dr Samaram called upon the governments and the society to respect and recognise the viewpoints of atheist, humanists and rationalists, who stand for the greater good and for a rational society.

The conference expressed concern over the growing extremism and fundamentalism which are detrimental to the social fabric of the society and called upon the people to address the problem immediately.

Dr Samaram underlined the importance of separating religion from state and religion from politics.

"State is secular, both in letter and spirit of the Constitution and it is the responsibility of the state, to protect the rights of the majority and minority, as equals," he said.

The conference adopted the declaration with a voice vote, one of the

conveners of the conference Vikas Gora said.