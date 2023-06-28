Live
Vijayawada: Awareness programme on protection of human rights held
National Human Rights and Anti-Crime Council (NHRACC), Andhra Pradesh Committee in association with NSS Units 1, 2 and 3 of Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala conducted an awareness programme on the protection of human rights, at the college auditorium at Labbipet here on Tuesday.
Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission’s former director and MARPU Trust director Ravuri Suez attended the programme and explained human rights. She explained problems faced in society by girls and women and explained solutions.
NHRACC State director RJ Raju said that his council would strive for the rights of women and girls and protect them. The council is conducting several awareness programmes across the state to create awareness of human rights, he explained.
NHRACC Women Wing AP Chairperson Ch SM Lakshmi, SDMSMK Principal Kalpana, NSS Unit Officers Sarala, Nagarani, Jyotsna and others were present.