Vijayawada, Bandar set to witness political business

Vijayawada: The State Election Commission on Monday released notification for conducting the polls to the municipal corporations, municipalities and Nagara Panchayats in Krishna district.

As per the notification, the elections will be held on March 10 for Vijayawada and Machilipatnam Municipal Corporations, two municipalities Nuzvid and Pedana and three Nagara panchayats ie, Vuyyuru, Tiruvuru and Nandigama. The elections to these municipalities, corporations and Nagara panchayats were scheduled to be held in March 2020 but were postponed due to the Corona pandemic.

Now, the SEC issued orders for the polls to be held next month. The candidates filed nominations in March 2020 for the elections. As per the revised schedule, the date for the commencement of withdrawal of candidates is on March 2 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 3, 2021. Date of publication of list of contesting candidates is March 3 after 3 pm and the date of polling is March 10. Date of repoll, if any, is March 13 (7 am to 5 pm). Date of counting is March 14, 2021.

In Vijayawada Municipal corporation, the number of divisions increased from 59 to 63. The contestants have already filed the nomination papers. Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation will go to the polls first time after it was upgraded from municipality to the corporation. The voters of the two municipalities Pedana and Nuzvid will elect the ward members and the chairman. Three Nagara panchayats Vuyyur, Nandigama and Tiruvuru will elect new representatives. Political activities in these towns, corporations and nagara panchayats will pick up in the coming days as the candidates will start the campaign to win the poll battle.

Tough political fight is expected in Vijayawada among the TDP, YSRCP and Left parties and direct fight between the TDP and YSRCP in other places in Krishna district.

Elections to Jaggaiahpet Municipality will not be held on March 10 because issue related to merger of some panchayats with municipality is still not solved.