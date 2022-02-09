Vijayawada: Benz Circle second flyover inauguration on February 17

Vijayawada: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the Benz Circle second flyover on February 17. The district administration has started preparations for the Union Minister's visit to the city and inauguration of the second flyover constructed at a cost of Rs 88 crore, from Novatel Hotel junction to Skew bridge.

On Tuesday, Principal Secretary to AP Government (Transport) MT Krishna Babu, MLC Talasila Raghuram, Krishna District Collector J Nivas, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata and other officials inspected the arrangements at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here.

During his visit, the Union Minister will also inaugurate and lay foundation for 51 projects worth Rs 21,600 crore. The district administration will arrange a photo exhibition of various development works, railway bridges, flyovers, roads and other works. A public meeting will be organised at the IGMC stadium on the occasion. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other Ministers and officials will attend the programme.

National Highways Authority of India regional officers RK Singh, SK Singh, NHAI project director Narayan Reddy, manager Amrish and other officials present on the occasion.

Earlier, arrangements were made for the inauguration of second flyover on December 7, but the programme was cancelled due to the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.