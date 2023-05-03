Vijayawada: Besant Road marooned after brief rain

Vijayawada: Rains lashed the city on Tuesday resulting in submersion of arterial roads across the city. The jewel in the city Besant Road, named after the British woman, who participated in the Indian freedom struggle Annie Besant was found in knee-deep water with all the drainages overflowing.

The administration has spent several hundreds of crores of rupees to build storm drains which were found to be useless even after a small rain. The citizens are finding it difficult even to walk on the roads which marooned due to the rain on Tuesday.

The CPM leader Ch Babu Rao along with CITU leaders K Durga Rao, T Praveen, M Babu Rao, B Lakshmana, Bhulokam, Suramma and others went around the Besant Road on Tuesday.

Babu Rao said that the Besant Road which is popular commercial centre was marooned and the drainage water is overflowing on to the roads. The case is same with several roads in the city including Governorpet, Moghalrajapuram and other areas. The authorities have already spent Rs 450 crore for the storm drains in the city but the situation did not improve. The administration is more interested in increasing taxes and imposing additional charges.

The CPM leader demanded the civic administration to wake up from deep slumber and provide reasonable facilities to the citizens. He also demanded immediate completion of storm drains across the city.