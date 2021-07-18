Vijayawada: Bhagyanagar Utsava Committee offers Bonalu to Goddess Kanaka Durga

Vijayawada: Continuing the annual tradition in Ashada masam, the Bhagyanagar Sri Mahamkali Jatara Bonala Utsava Committee, Hyderabad, presented Bangaru Bonalu to Goddess Kanaka Durga abode Indrakeeladri with fervor and devotion on Sunday.

Bonala Utsava committee chairman Balavanta Yadav and other devotees visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple and presented the Bangaru Bonalu to mark the Ashada masam. For the 12th year the Hyderabad-based Utsava committee presented the golden bonalu to the presiding deity on Indrakeeladri.

Devotees of Telangana started the tradition of visiting Sri Durga temple during the Ashada masam and presenting the Bonalu and Sare to the Goddess 12 years ago.

As per the Covid norms only 250 devotees were allowed for the presentation of Bonalu on Indrakeeladri. The devotees performed special puja near the Jammichettu at the Endowments department office and passed through Canal road and reached Indrakeeladri to present the Bonalu.

They handed over Bonalu to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple executive officer D Bhramaramba and Trust Board chairman Pyla Sominaidu. The visiting Bonala Utsava Committee chairman B Yadav, devotees from Hyderabad, Durga temple EO Bhramaramba, Trust Board chairman Pyla Sominaidu and priests have prayed for the wellbeing of people particularly the people of two Telugu States.

Earlier, the visiting devotees wearing the traditional dress took part in the procession and reached the Sri Durga temple passing by Canal road and ghat road. Speaking to media on the occasion, Trust Board chairman Pyla Sominaidu said special prayers were offered at the Durga temple for the wellbeing of the people of two Telugu states.

Sominaidu said the Sri Durga temple officials, priests and trust members would visit Hyderabad on July 30 on behalf of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple and present the Pattu Vastralu. He said the devotees of the two States are continuing the good tradition and performing special prayers for the well being of people of two states.

Bonala Utsava Committee chairman Balavanta Yadav has said he was delighted to visit Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple and offe Bonalu to the presiding deity.

He said he was very happy to perform special prayers seeking good rains in the two Telugu States and people living happily in both the States. The temple Executive officer D Bhramaramba said she was happy that Bonalu were presented to the Goddess Kanaka Durga and all arrangements were made for the Bonalu Utsava committee members from Hyderabad.