Vijayawada: BJP alleges financial irregularities in state

Vijayawada : BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari on Thursday submitted a representation to the state Governor S Abdul Nazeer stating that certain financial irregularities are taking in the state and it is negatively impacting the development of state and leading into a debt trap.

Purandeswari along with other BJP leaders met the state Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted the representation. The BJP leader said the debt burden of the state has risen to Rs 7.44 lakh since the YSRCP came to power. During the previous TDP rule the debt was Rs 3.68 lakh crore. Debts under two government reached Rs 10.77 lakh crore causing burden on the state.

She said as per the FRBM limits, any state has the leverage to borrow up to 3.50 percent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). During the Covid time, states were allowed to borrow up to another 0.5 per cent of the GSDP. The GSDP is the value of the total manufacturing output of the states.

She informed that the GSDP of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 was Rs 5 lakh crore. Today the present government claims that its GSDP is around Rs 14 lakh crore which indicates that the income of the families in AP has risen from around Rs 85,000 per annum to Rs 2.15 lakh per annum on an average. She said the norms for the BPL is Rs 1.50 lakh for rural areas and R 2 lakh for the urban areas per family. This simply indicates that probably every person in Andhra is above poverty line. However, the white ration cards meant for the poor in the state are still at 1.45 crore, which remains the same for the past 10 years, she pointed out.

Purandeswari alleged that the GSDP numbers and per capita income have been inflated for increasing the state borrowing limits. The state government has also been resorting to dubious means to raise debts. Debts are being raised through corporations that do not have income.

She said keeping the above said state of affairs in mind the BJP seeks the intervention of the state Governor for a white paper to be released by the state on all the state borrowings, outstanding payables, mortgaged assets and diversion of funds. She alleged that the state government is diverting the panchayat funds which were allocated by the Central government to its pet schemes.

Party leaders S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, P V N Madhav, Y Satya Kumar, Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju, Ch Adinarayana Reddy, Shaik Baji, Bitra Sivannarayana and others were present.