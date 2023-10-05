Live
- White House waives 26 federal laws to allow building border wall in Texas
- Happy World Teachers’ Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes to Share With Your Teachers!
- GST Council likely to levy 18% tax rate on corporate guarantees for loans
- Imran Khan's close aide turns 'approver' in May 9 riots case
- World Teachers’ Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates the hard work and dedication of teachers
- Canada Governor General apologises for honoring Nazi veteran in 1987
- IB report sent to Shah's office on Trinamool stir outside RSS office in Kolkata
- Daily Forex Rates (05-10-2023)
- Karimnagar: BJP only talks, BRS walks the talk, says Minister Satyavathi Rathod
- Microsoft Translator now supports 20 Indian languages
Just In
Vijayawada: BJP expresses concern over loan spree by state government
Pary spokesperson Dinakar says servicing the increasing debt will be beyond the capacity of the current and the future govts
Vijayawada : BJP state official spokesman Lanka Dinakar expressed concern over the increasing debts of Andhra Pradesh government. Stating that state government’s loans have crossed Rs 11 lakh crore, he said it will be very difficult to repay them for this present government and even the next governments. Speaking to media at the state party office here on Wednesday, Dinakar said the government is spending huge amounts for unproductive expenditure and it will harm the state in future.
He said the interest on loans will increase in the coming years and the next government may not pay the interest and they will become defaulters if the existing trend continues of taking loans every month and every year.
He said recently released CAG report said the state government had failed to utilise the Central government schemes by failing to release the matching grants.
Dinakar said the CAG mentioned the deficit budget and the unofficial loans taken by the government. The BJP leader said the state government is facing difficulties to pay the salaries to the employees and expressed concern that financial condition of the state will deteriorate further if the loans taken by the government increased further.