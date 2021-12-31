Vijayawada: BJP's promise to supply cheap liquor @ Rs 50 sparks protest

Vijayawada: Members of Women's Associations Joint Action Committee staged a dharna at Dharna Chowk here on Thursday, demanding apology from BJP State president Somu Veerraju for stating that the BJP would supplycheap liquorcheap liquor for Rs 50, if they come to power in the State.

The women raised slogans against the BJP leader brandishing placards. They later burnt down Veerraju's pictures.

National Federation of Indian Women State general secretary Penmatsa Durga Bhavani, AIDWA State general secretary D Ramadevi, APCC vice-president Sunkara Padmasri, Progressive Organisation of Women (POW) district secretary P Padma led the dharna.

The BJP leaders, who could not secure special category status to the State, were announcing of supplying cheap liquor, they assailed. The lotus party leaders were hatching conspiracy to grab power in the State by hook or crook, they alleged.

The women leaders challenged the BJP leaders to strive hard to bring down the prices of essential commodities, petrol and diesel. Decreasing liquor prices would lead youth to become liquor addicts and families would be destroyed, they pointed.

Women leaders Panchadarla Durgamba, P Rani, Subbaravamma, former corporators Saroja, Adilakshmi, D Sitaravamma, Durgasi Ramanamma, Beesu Santamma, Narla Malati, K Durga, Amalasri, M Aruna Kumari and others also participated.