Vijayawada: Blood donation camp organised on R-Day

Vijayawada : Managing director of Hotel Fortune Murali Park Muthavarapu Murali Krishna inaugurated a blood donation and breast screening camp jointly organised by Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce, Industry Federation and Fortune Murali Park and Life Share Blood Bank at the hotel premises here on Friday in connection with the celebration of the Republic Day.

Earlier, the national flag was unfurled on the hotel premises in which AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskar Rao, general secretary B Rajasekhar, managing director of Fortune Murali Park Muthavarapu Murali Krishna and Dr Suman Devabhaktuni of Life Share Blood Bank participated.

Several youth participated in the blood donation camp and generously donated blood. Fortune Murali Park and AP Chambers extended their heartfelt gratitude to all the donors, volunteers and partners who contributed to the success of the blood donation camp.

Later, the breast screening camp was conducted in which several women came forward and went through the breast screening test - Thermography. As early detection is crucial in the fight against breast cancer, women were encouraged to undergo breast screenings.

Medical professionals provided information on breast health and answered the questions raised by women.