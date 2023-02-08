Vijayawada Book Festival from tomorrow

Vijayawada(NTR District): Arrangements are underway for the 33rd Vijayawada Book Festival to be held from February 9 to 19 at Polytechnic College grounds in Vijayawada from 2 pm to 8.30 pm. The Vijayawada Book Festival Society is organising the festival for the 33rd time. Prestigious publishers from two Telugu States and other parts of the country are taking part in the annual mega book festival, which attracts a large number of book lovers.

Book Festival Society president T Manohar Naidu along with secretary D Lakshmaiah and honorary president B Babji spoke to the media here on Tuesday. Manohar Naidu said that Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will inaugurate the Book Festival at 6 pm on February 9 and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will give the inaugural address. Thousands of books related to education, science and technology, religion, yoga, computers, engineering, medicine, personality development, novels, English and Telugu languages dictionaries, literary books both in Telugu and English languages and children books will be available at n the book exhibition.

Logili publications, Emesco, Visalandhra, Prajasakthi, Orient Block Swan, Ramakrishna Matham, Hyderabad Book Trust, Lokayuta, Jana Chetana, Asalpa, Nava Ratna, Nava Sahiti, Himalaya Publishing house, various universities and institutions like Telugu Academy, Kendra Sahitya Academy, National book Trust, National Library of India and other publications and publishers are taking part in the Book Festival.

Cultural and literary programmes will be organised on the occasion. Noted writers, poets, artistes and others will take part in literary programmes and cultural activities.

Padayatra by book lovers will be held at 4 pm on February 13 and later a meeting will be held at the venue. IAS officers Mukesh Kumar Meena and RP Sisodia and others will attend as the chief guests. The organisers are arranging parking facility for vehicles.