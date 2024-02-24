Vijayawada: Both TDP, YSRCP turned into stooges of BJP says Sharmila

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy has come down heavily on the YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party describing them as stooges of the BJP.

Addressing the media after meeting the leaders of the Left parties at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Friday, she said both the parties put the rights of Andhra people on the backburner. She said that only the Congress party would fight for the rights of Andhra people.

She said that the talks were held with the Left parties and discussed various issues to fight together.

Sharmila said that they had invited the leaders of the CPI and CPM to the public meeting at Anantapur. She said that they were holding discussions on seat adjustments for the forthcoming elections and there would soon be clarity on the alliance. If the Con gress assumed power in 2014, Andhra Pradesh would have gotten special status for 10 years, she said.

Sharmila said that both Jagan and Chandrababu Naidu have been miserable failures on all fronts. The Polavaram project would have been completed long back if Congress assumed power.

Referring to the rejoining of Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in the YSRCP, Sharmila said that ARK is like a brother to her and he should be well wherever he is. He had been facing severe pressure of late, “As a sister I could understand that.”

CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao addressing the media said that their fight is against the BJP, YSRCP and the TDP. The BJP which enjoys less than one per cent of votes in the State has been trying to dictate terms, he said. The senior CPM leader said that they would forge an electoral alliance with the Congress party and fight the elections.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said that if the BJP assumed power again at the Centre, the Ambedkar Constitution would be shelved. The country is in doldrums and even the main regional parties are also afraid of the BJP, he said.

The senior CPI leader said that the BJP should not come to power again at any cost. He condemned the arrest of PCC chief YS Sharmila during the Chalo Secretariat protest on Thursday.

CPM leaders MA Gafoor, Venkateswara Rao and Srinivasa Rao and CPI leaders Nageswara Rao, Akkineni Vanaja and Jalli Wilson attended the meeting.