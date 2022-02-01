Vijayawada: Brahmana Seva Sangha Samakhya elects new governing body

Vijayawada: AP State Brahmana Seva Sangha Samakhya has elected new body during a meeting here on Sunday night.

The newly elected president of the Samakhya, Satyavada Durgaprasad, said that the new committee will continue to work for the welfare and development of Brahmins in the State and bring their problems to the notice of the government.

He was addressing the plenary meeting of AP Brahmana Seva Sangha Samakhya at Rajarajeswari Kalyana Mandapam at Hanuman Peta. He said that during corona pandemic, they have provided assistance to nearly nine lakh poor Brahmins across the State. They were successful in providing Rs 15,000 from the government to Brahmin women through Mahila Cheyuta scheme, he added.

Durgaprasad asked the government to construct a Vedic school and marriage hall for Brahmins. He also appealed to the government to give due priority to Brahmins in the nominated posts.

Samakhya general secretary Konuru Satish Sarma, treasurer HK Manohar Rao, chief adviser Adavi Venkatakrishna, organising secretary Rentachinthala Madhusoodana Sarma, Machiraju Ravikumar, TVSSV Prasad, MSS Srinivas and other members of the working committee participated.