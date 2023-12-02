Vijayawada: Call to discuss AIDS for effective control

Vijayawada : NTR district collector S Dilli Rao flagged off an awareness rally on AIDS under the aegis of AP State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) at railway stadium here on Friday

Addressing the gathering, collector called upon people to discuss openly for effective control of AIDS and said that everyone should take part in building an AIDS-free society. Intervention of non-governmental organisations and the initiative of the state government helped to reduce the incidence of AIDS in society.

Underlining the importance of using condoms, collector said that condoms should be made available at shopping malls, railway stations, bus stations and other places.

The HIV-affected may lead normal life for many years with the advent of various medicines available in the market. It will be better to avoid illicit relationships with strangers.

As many as 17,000 HIV-affected persons were identified in NTR district, he said and appealed to the voluntary service organisations to come forward to provide nutrition food to the victims. They should be provided better medical facilities and the government will extend necessary cooperation in this respect.

Addressing the transgender persons who participated in the rally, he said that the government will help them if they changed their lifestyle and lead an honourable life in society.

APSACS project director Dr SP Rajendra Prasad Lingamsetti, APD Dr Koteswari, joint director Dr Y Kameswara Prasad, Dr Manjula, Dr K Subrahmanyam, DMHO Dr M Suhasini, District AIDS control officer K Usha Rani, several doctors and students of various colleges and representatives of voluntary service organizations were present.